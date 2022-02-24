The Roady4Roadies Events Are Back To Support Australia’s Road Crew - Noise11.com

Roady4Roadies is on again for 2022 after a success 2021 series of events to support road crew decimated by the lack of work during the pandemic.

The events all over Australia are a family day connecting music fans with people in the industry. Each day starts off with a neighbourhood walk followed by family activities and live entertainment.

Jimmy Barnes has been working with roadies since he started touring in 1973. “The roadies are the guys who make the show work every night. They’re the guys we rely on. They’re the guys you rely on because you don’t know they are behind the scenes,” Jimmy said.

“The roadies are the guys who drive the truck all night. They drive to the next gig, set up, spend all day putting the gear back together after we’ve destroyed it the night before. We walk on stage and everyone thinks the show is perfect. And then we finish the show and they drive on to the next show”.

ROADY4ROADIES EVENTS

Adelaide

Venue: Coopers Stadium

Holden Street, Hindmarsh SA 5007

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:30am – 4:00pm

Brisbane

Venue: The Triffid, Fortitude Valley

7/9 Stratton Street, Newstead QLD 4006

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Darwin

Venue: Darwin Entertainment Centre

93 Mitchell Street, Darwin City NT 0800

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 11:00am

Hobart

Venue: The Salty Dog

2 Beach Road, Kingston Beach TAS 7050

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:30am

Melbourne

Venue: Palais Theatre

Lower Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:00am – 3.15pm

Newcastle

Venue: Victoria Theatre

8-10 Perkins Street, Newcastle NSW 2300

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 11:30am

Perth

Venue: Lake Monger Recreation Club

144 Gregory Street, Wembley WA 6014

Date: Sunday 1st May

Time: 11:00am

Sydney

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Darling Harbour

2-10 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000

Date: Saturday 7th May

Time: 12:00pm

