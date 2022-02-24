The Roady4Roadies Events Are Back To Support Australia’s Road Crew - Noise11.com

Roady4Roadies is on again for 2022 after a success 2021 series of events to support road crew decimated by the lack of work during the pandemic.
The events all over Australia are a family day connecting music fans with people in the industry. Each day starts off with a neighbourhood walk followed by family activities and live entertainment.
Jimmy Barnes has been working with roadies since he started touring in 1973. “The roadies are the guys who make the show work every night. They’re the guys we rely on. They’re the guys you rely on because you don’t know they are behind the scenes,” Jimmy said.
“The roadies are the guys who drive the truck all night. They drive to the next gig, set up, spend all day putting the gear back together after we’ve destroyed it the night before. We walk on stage and everyone thinks the show is perfect. And then we finish the show and they drive on to the next show”.
ROADY4ROADIES EVENTS
Tickets to all events are on sale NOW from Moshtix
Adelaide
Venue: Coopers Stadium
Holden Street, Hindmarsh SA 5007
Date: Sunday 1st May
Time: 11:30am – 4:00pm
Brisbane
Venue: The Triffid, Fortitude Valley
7/9 Stratton Street, Newstead QLD 4006
Date: Saturday 7th May
Time: 11:00am – 4:00pm
Darwin
Venue: Darwin Entertainment Centre
93 Mitchell Street, Darwin City NT 0800
Date: Saturday 7th May
Time: 11:00am
Hobart
Venue: The Salty Dog
2 Beach Road, Kingston Beach TAS 7050
Date: Sunday 1st May
Time: 11:30am
Melbourne
Venue: Palais Theatre
Lower Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182
Date: Sunday 1st May
Time: 11:00am – 3.15pm
Newcastle
Venue: Victoria Theatre
8-10 Perkins Street, Newcastle NSW 2300
Date: Saturday 7th May
Time: 11:30am
Perth
Venue: Lake Monger Recreation Club
144 Gregory Street, Wembley WA 6014
Date: Sunday 1st May
Time: 11:00am
Sydney
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Darling Harbour
2-10 Darling Drive, Sydney NSW 2000
Date: Saturday 7th May
Time: 12:00pm
