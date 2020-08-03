 The Rolling Stones And The Story of ‘Scarlett’ - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup

The Rolling Stones And The Story of ‘Scarlett’

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2020

in News

When The Rolling Stones release their expanded edition of ‘Goats Head Soup’ in September, one of the previously unreleased songs you’ll hear is ‘Scarlett’ with Jimmy Page.

According to Mick Jagger, “Jimmy and I had a recent phone call about it and when we did it and he remembers it really well”.

Jimmy Page recalls recording the song at Ron Wood’s house. “Woody was living in a house called The Wick and he had a studio in the basement,” he said.” There was an invite to do a session. It was with Keith. I said ‘I tell you what, I’ll bring my guitar along and I’ll lay the solo parts on it”.

For Keith Richards, with Ron and Jimmy on the track, that mean three guitars. “My thing has always been to work with the other guitar player. I’ve been blessed that way with the people I play with. I cannot express my joy,” Keith said.

“As a track it was just a demonstration to get the feel of it but with a line-up like that better get use it”.

‘Goat’s Head Soup’ follows the previously expanded editions of ‘Sticky Fingers’, ‘Exile On Main Street’ and ‘Some Girls’. “By finding these songs that haven’t been released, especially now at the moment its really good to do this stuff,” Jagger says.

“Its really great to have done it,” says Jimmy Page. “Its brilliant what Mick has done with it buts its also good to hear Jimmy Page flying like he was in the 1970s”.

‘Goats Head Soup’ will be reissued on 2 September 2020.

