 The Rolling Stones Complete 1982 Wembley Concert Available for the First Time - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Tattoo You

The Rolling Stones Complete 1982 Wembley Concert Available for the First Time

by Paul Cashmere on October 22, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones complete Wembley, London concert from 25 and 26 June 1982 has become available for the very first time as part of the new ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

The new live recording titled ‘Still Life’ is not the same concert released as the ‘Still Life’ live album in 1982. The original album was from the American leg of the 1981 tour and released to coincide with The Stones European dates in 1982.

The Stones played the exact same setlist at Wembley on 25 and 26 June 1982 so it is uncertain which takes are used for this compilation. It would be safe to assume that the tracklisting features what would have been considered the best moment from either night.

The Rolling Stones 25 and 26 June 1982 setlist for Wembley, London was:

Under My Thumb
When The Whip Comes Down
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Shattered
Neighbours
Black Limousine
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
Twenty Flight Rock
Going To A Go Go
Chantilly Lace
Let Me Go
Time Is On My Side
Beast Of Burden
Let It Bleed
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Band Introductions
Little T&A
Tumbling Dice
She’s So Cold
Hang Fire
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Brown Sugar
Start Me Up
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

