The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Criss Cross’ Video

The Rolling Stones have debuted ‘Criss Cross’, one of three previously unreleased songs from the upcoming ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue.

The other two songs are ‘Scarlett’ and ‘All The Rage’.

Goats Head Soup was the 11th British and 13th American studio album from the Rolling Stones.

Recorded in Jamaica, the US and UK from November 1972 to May 1973 and released on August 31st 1973.

“For Goats Head Soup, Jamaica was one of the few places that would let us all in”, says Keith Richards.

In just four short weeks in Jamaica’s Dynamic Sound Studios the Stones had recorded 8 of the 10 songs on the album.

The album wasn’t without its controversies, including disputes over Angie being the first single released, disapproval of lyrical content, changing song titles and going through three different album covers – an actual image of Goats Head Soup, the band depicted as centaurs and finally the iconic veiled images of their faces you see today, shot by David Bailey. Despite all of this the album went straight to No.1 in the UK and US and several other countries!

“I really feel close to this album, and I really put all I had into it… I guess it comes across that I’m more into the songs, “says Mick Jagger.

‘Goats Head Soup’ Deluxe Box Edition

Another prized jewel in the Rolling Stones’ unmatched catalogue is restored to its full glory. Goats Head Soup Super Deluxe box sets features 35 tracks on three CDs & one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1). Included are the new stereo album mix, sourced from the original session files, Rarities & Alternative mixes featuring three previously unreleased tracks, Scarlet, All The Rage & Criss Cross.

Also included is The Brussels Affair, recorded live at the Forest National Arena in October 1973. The 4 discs are housed in the boxset alongside a 120 page book with an incredible array of photos and 3 essays. 50 Years On – An Appreciation of Goats Head Soup by Ian McCann, Brussels Affair Live 1973 Tour by Nick Kent & The Story Of The Cover Art by Daryl Easlea. The set is completed with 4 x 1973 reproduction tour posters, rolled up within the packaging to avoid creases.

TRACK LIST

CD1 – 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

CD2 – Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 – ‘Brussels Affair – Live 1973’

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man

CD4 (BLU-RAY)

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie

