The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ Video - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have debuted a video for ‘Living In The Heart of Love’, one of the previously unreleased songs coming soon on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ reissue.

The expanded ‘Tattoo You will include an nine-track album with songs considered but not used on the original album.

‘For Tattoo You,’ recalls Ron Wood, ‘we realised that there was a lot of great music that we had recorded in the past that had never been released, particularly from all the material we had amassed during the Some Girls and Emotional Rescue sessions’.

‘The music had to age like good wine,’ says Keith Richards.

The new edition of ‘Tattoo You’ will be released on 22 October 2021.

Standard CD

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021

Hang Fire – Remastered 2021

Slave – Remastered 2021

Little T&A – Remastered 2021

Black Limousine – Remastered 2021

Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Worried About You – Remastered 2021

Tops – Remastered 2021

Heaven – Remastered 2021

No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021

Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Deluxe 2CD

+ 20 page booklet including essay from Kevin Howlett & Jeff Slade

CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

4CD Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 4 x CDS (CD1 – Remastered Album, CD2 – Bonus 9 Tracks + CD 3 & 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

+ Keith Richards Picture Disc + 124 Page Book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

CD 3 & CD 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

Under My Thumb

When The Whip Comes Down

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Shattered

Neighbours

Black Limousine

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

Twenty Flight Rock

Going To A Go Go

Chantilly Lace

Let Me Go

Time Is On My Side

Beast Of Burden

Let It Bleed

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Band Introductions

Little T&A

Tumbling Dice

She’s So Cold

Hang Fire

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Brown Sugar

Start Me Up

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

** VINYL **

1LP Standard

180g Black Vinyl

Side A

2LP Deluxe Black Vinyl

180g Double Black Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

2LP Deluxe Clear Vinyl (The Rolling Stones Store Exclusive)

180g Double Clear Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

5LP Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 5 x 180g Heavyweight Vinyl. (LP1 Brand New 2021 Remaster of Tattoo You, LP2 Lost & Found: 9 Previously Unreleased Tracks, LP3, 4 & 5 “Still Life” Live At Wembley Stadium 1982)

Plus 124 page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

Side A

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

Side E

Under My Thumb

When The Whip Comes Down

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Shattered

Neighbours

Side F

Black Limousine

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

Twenty Flight Rock

Going To A Go Go

Side G

Chantilly Lace

Let Me Go

Time Is On My Side

Beast Of Burden

Side H

Let It Bleed

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Band Introductions

Little T&A

Side J

Tumbling Dice

She’s So Cold

Hang Fire

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Side K

Brown Sugar

Start Me Up

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

