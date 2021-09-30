 The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’ - Noise11.com
the rolling stones, rod laver arena, photo ros ogorman

The Rolling Stones, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones fans have a previously unreleased song new to listen to today. ‘Troubles A-Comin’ is one of the nine previously unreleased songs coming on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

‘Troubles A-Comin’ was recorded in 1979 at Compass Point Studios in Bahamas. The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. In an interview with Variety recently Mick Jagger said, “we never finished it. It didn’t have proper vocals or finished guitar solos. But I know how to do this now. You find a track that’s got a groove and if there’s an idea, you run with the idea and make some fun with it, do some extra things. It comes alive a bit more”.

The Rolling Stones performed ‘Troubles A’Comin’ for the first time ever on 20 September at a private show in Foxborough, MA.

The new edition of ‘Tattoo You’ will be released on 22 October 2021.

Standard CD

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
Deluxe 2CD

+ 20 page booklet including essay from Kevin Howlett & Jeff Slade

CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

4CD Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 4 x CDS (CD1 – Remastered Album, CD2 – Bonus 9 Tracks + CD 3 & 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

+ Keith Richards Picture Disc + 124 Page Book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away
It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)

CD 3 & CD 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

Under My Thumb
When The Whip Comes Down
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Shattered
Neighbours
Black Limousine
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
Twenty Flight Rock
Going To A Go Go
Chantilly Lace
Let Me Go
Time Is On My Side
Beast Of Burden
Let It Bleed

You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Band Introductions
Little T&A
Tumbling Dice
She’s So Cold
Hang Fire
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Brown Sugar
Start Me Up
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

** VINYL **

1LP Standard

180g Black Vinyl

Side A

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Side B

Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

2LP Deluxe Black Vinyl

180g Double Black Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Side B

Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)

2LP Deluxe Clear Vinyl (The Rolling Stones Store Exclusive)

180g Double Clear Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Side B

Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)

5LP Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 5 x 180g Heavyweight Vinyl. (LP1 Brand New 2021 Remaster of Tattoo You, LP2 Lost & Found: 9 Previously Unreleased Tracks, LP3, 4 & 5 “Still Life” Live At Wembley Stadium 1982)

Plus 124 page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

Side A

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Side B

Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)
Side E

Under My Thumb
When The Whip Comes Down
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Shattered
Neighbours

Side F

Black Limousine
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
Twenty Flight Rock
Going To A Go Go

Side G

Chantilly Lace
Let Me Go
Time Is On My Side
Beast Of Burden

Side H

Let It Bleed
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Band Introductions
Little T&A

Side J

Tumbling Dice
She’s So Cold
Hang Fire
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women

Side K

Brown Sugar
Start Me Up
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Somebodys Image
R.I.P. Les Allan (aka Les Gough) of Somebody’s Image

Les Gough (Allan), bass player for Russell Morris’ first band Somebody’s Image has passed away.

10 hours ago
Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan of ‘Eloise’ Fame Dies At Age 72

60s pop star Barry Ryan, best known for the global hit ‘Eloise’ has died at age 72.

12 hours ago
Bob Dylan world tour 2021
Bob Dylan Announces World Tour 2021-2024

Bob Dylan will hit the road again for North American dates staring in November.

2 days ago
Sue Thompson
Sue Thompson Dies At Age 96

1960s pop star Sue Thompson has died at the age of 96.

2 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness Debut New Song ‘Jussy’s Girl’

The Darkness have a new song titled ‘Jussy’s Girl’ which we can only assume is a polite nod to the Rick Springfield hit 'Jessie's Girl'.

3 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Rolling Stones Open No Filter Tour In St Louis With ‘Street Fighting Man’

The Rolling Stones kicked off their first official show for the 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour with the classic ‘Street Fighting Man’.

3 days ago
Tommy
New Dates For Victorian Opera Production of Tommy

Victorian Opera has rescheduled The Who’s rock opera Tommy for new dates in 2022.

3 days ago