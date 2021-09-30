The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones fans have a previously unreleased song new to listen to today. ‘Troubles A-Comin’ is one of the nine previously unreleased songs coming on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ box set.

‘Troubles A-Comin’ was recorded in 1979 at Compass Point Studios in Bahamas. The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. In an interview with Variety recently Mick Jagger said, “we never finished it. It didn’t have proper vocals or finished guitar solos. But I know how to do this now. You find a track that’s got a groove and if there’s an idea, you run with the idea and make some fun with it, do some extra things. It comes alive a bit more”.

The Rolling Stones performed ‘Troubles A’Comin’ for the first time ever on 20 September at a private show in Foxborough, MA.

The new edition of ‘Tattoo You’ will be released on 22 October 2021.

Standard CD

Start Me Up – Remastered 2021

Hang Fire – Remastered 2021

Slave – Remastered 2021

Little T&A – Remastered 2021

Black Limousine – Remastered 2021

Neighbours – Remastered 2021

Worried About You – Remastered 2021

Tops – Remastered 2021

Heaven – Remastered 2021

No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021

Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021

Deluxe 2CD

+ 20 page booklet including essay from Kevin Howlett & Jeff Slade

CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

4CD Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 4 x CDS (CD1 – Remastered Album, CD2 – Bonus 9 Tracks + CD 3 & 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

+ Keith Richards Picture Disc + 124 Page Book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

CD 3 & CD 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

Under My Thumb

When The Whip Comes Down

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Shattered

Neighbours

Black Limousine

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

Twenty Flight Rock

Going To A Go Go

Chantilly Lace

Let Me Go

Time Is On My Side

Beast Of Burden

Let It Bleed

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Band Introductions

Little T&A

Tumbling Dice

She’s So Cold

Hang Fire

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Brown Sugar

Start Me Up

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

** VINYL **

1LP Standard

180g Black Vinyl

Side A

2LP Deluxe Black Vinyl

180g Double Black Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

2LP Deluxe Clear Vinyl (The Rolling Stones Store Exclusive)

180g Double Clear Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

5LP Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 5 x 180g Heavyweight Vinyl. (LP1 Brand New 2021 Remaster of Tattoo You, LP2 Lost & Found: 9 Previously Unreleased Tracks, LP3, 4 & 5 “Still Life” Live At Wembley Stadium 1982)

Plus 124 page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

Side A

Side C

Living In The Heart Of Love

Fiji Jim

Troubles A’ Comin

Shame Shame Shame

Drift Away

Side D

It’s A Lie

Come To The Ball

Fast Talking Slow Walking

Start Me Up (Early Version)

Side E

Under My Thumb

When The Whip Comes Down

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Shattered

Neighbours

Side F

Black Limousine

Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

Twenty Flight Rock

Going To A Go Go

Side G

Chantilly Lace

Let Me Go

Time Is On My Side

Beast Of Burden

Side H

Let It Bleed

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Band Introductions

Little T&A

Side J

Tumbling Dice

She’s So Cold

Hang Fire

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Side K

Brown Sugar

Start Me Up

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

