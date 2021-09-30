The Rolling Stones Officially Release ‘Trouble’s A Coming’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones fans have a previously unreleased song new to listen to today. ‘Troubles A-Comin’ is one of the nine previously unreleased songs coming on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ box set.
‘Troubles A-Comin’ was recorded in 1979 at Compass Point Studios in Bahamas. The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. In an interview with Variety recently Mick Jagger said, “we never finished it. It didn’t have proper vocals or finished guitar solos. But I know how to do this now. You find a track that’s got a groove and if there’s an idea, you run with the idea and make some fun with it, do some extra things. It comes alive a bit more”.
The Rolling Stones performed ‘Troubles A’Comin’ for the first time ever on 20 September at a private show in Foxborough, MA.
The new edition of ‘Tattoo You’ will be released on 22 October 2021.
Standard CD
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
Deluxe 2CD
+ 20 page booklet including essay from Kevin Howlett & Jeff Slade
CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities
Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away
It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)
4CD Super Deluxe Boxset
Includes 4 x CDS (CD1 – Remastered Album, CD2 – Bonus 9 Tracks + CD 3 & 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)
+ Keith Richards Picture Disc + 124 Page Book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art
CD 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities
Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away
It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)
CD 3 & CD 4 – "Still Life" (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)
Under My Thumb
When The Whip Comes Down
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Shattered
Neighbours
Black Limousine
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
Twenty Flight Rock
Going To A Go Go
Chantilly Lace
Let Me Go
Time Is On My Side
Beast Of Burden
Let It Bleed
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Band Introductions
Little T&A
Tumbling Dice
She’s So Cold
Hang Fire
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Brown Sugar
Start Me Up
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
** VINYL **
1LP Standard
180g Black Vinyl
Side A
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Side B
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
2LP Deluxe Black Vinyl
180g Double Black Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve
Side A
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Side B
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
Side C
Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away
Side D
It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)
2LP Deluxe Clear Vinyl (The Rolling Stones Store Exclusive)
180g Double Clear Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve
Side A
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Side B
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
Side C
Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away
Side D
It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)
5LP Super Deluxe Boxset
Includes 5 x 180g Heavyweight Vinyl. (LP1 Brand New 2021 Remaster of Tattoo You, LP2 Lost & Found: 9 Previously Unreleased Tracks, LP3, 4 & 5 “Still Life” Live At Wembley Stadium 1982)
Plus 124 page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art
Side A
Start Me Up – Remastered 2021
Hang Fire – Remastered 2021
Slave – Remastered 2021
Little T&A – Remastered 2021
Black Limousine – Remastered 2021
Neighbours – Remastered 2021
Side B
Worried About You – Remastered 2021
Tops – Remastered 2021
Heaven – Remastered 2021
No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021
Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021
Side C
Living In The Heart Of Love
Fiji Jim
Troubles A’ Comin
Shame Shame Shame
Drift Away
Side D
It’s A Lie
Come To The Ball
Fast Talking Slow Walking
Start Me Up (Early Version)
Side E
Under My Thumb
When The Whip Comes Down
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Shattered
Neighbours
Side F
Black Limousine
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
Twenty Flight Rock
Going To A Go Go
Side G
Chantilly Lace
Let Me Go
Time Is On My Side
Beast Of Burden
Side H
Let It Bleed
You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Band Introductions
Little T&A
Side J
Tumbling Dice
She’s So Cold
Hang Fire
Miss You
Honky Tonk Women
Side K
Brown Sugar
Start Me Up
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
