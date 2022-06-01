The Rolling Stones Perform Out of Time For The Very First Time Live - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have performed one of their earlier songs ‘Out of Time’ for the very first time at the first show of the SIXTY tour in Madrid, Spain.

‘Out of Time’ was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards but it was a hot for Chris Farlowe, not The Stones. Mick Jagger produced the Farlowe version. The Farlowe version featured Jimmy Page, soon for Led Zeppelin, on guitar.

The Rolling Stones version appeared on the UK edition of their ‘Aftermath’ album but not on the American release. In the USA, the Stones version appeared for the first time on the 1967 compilation ‘Flowers’.

Quentin Tarantino included the song on the soundtrack to his 2019 movie ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’.

The Rolling Stones setlist 1 June 2022, Madrid Spain

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

19th Nervous Breakdown (single, 1966)

Sad Sad Sad (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Out of Time (from Aftermath UK, 1966)

Beast of Burden (from Some Girls, 1978)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Living in a Ghost Town (single 2020)

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

Happy (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)

Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)

Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)

Paint It Black (from Aftermath US, 1966)

Sympathy for the Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore:

Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out of Our Heads, 1965)

