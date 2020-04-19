The Rolling Stones Perform ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ For One World: #TogetherAtHome - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones may have just performed one song live this year. That song was ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’.

The Stones got together individually from their homes for the global ‘One World: Together At Home event.

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ first appeared as a b-side to ‘Honky Tonk Women’ on 4 July, 1969. It was a ‘Let It Bleed’ album track when that record came out on 5 December, 1969.

The Stones have played ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ live 754 times making it their ninth most played song.

The Stones Top 10 performed songs are:

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1166)

Brown Sugar (1136)

Honky Tonk Women (1107)

Tumbling Dice (1093)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (943)

Start Me Up (888)

Sympathy For The Devil (799)

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) (797)

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (754)

Miss You (741)

