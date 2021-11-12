 The Rolling Stones Performed The Rarely Played ‘She’s A Rainbow’ and ‘Shattered’ For Atlanta - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Performed The Rarely Played ‘She’s A Rainbow’ and ‘Shattered’ For Atlanta

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones fans in Atlanta today were treated to two Stones rarities ‘She’s A Rainbow’ and ‘Shattered’.

Being served ‘She’s A Rainbow’ is extremely rare. Today’s performance was only the 20th time the Stones have played the song since its release on ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ in 1967. In fact it took the band 30 years to play it for the first time on 25 September 1997 in Chicago. The Rolling Stones have NEVER been played the song live in Australia.

‘Shattered’ from 1978’s ‘Some Girls’ was last played in Manchester on 5 June 2018. It was also played once in 2012 and once in 2013. It hasn’t been a regular in the Stones setlist since the 1994 Voodoo Lounge tour.

The setlist for Atlanta 11 October 2021 was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
Shattered (from Some Girls, 1978)
She’s A Rainbow (from Their Satanic Majesties Request, 1967)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The last three dates on the Rolling Stones No Filter tour are:

15 November, Detroit, Ford Field
20 November, Austin, Circuit of the Americas
23 November, Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, Florida

