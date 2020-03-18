 The Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour - Noise11.com
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

The Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Rolling Stones have postponed their 2020 North American tour.

Here is the official word.

AEG PRESENTS / CONCERTS WEST west regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming ‘No Filter’ tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The Stones 15 date no filter summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed see below.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon” – Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie

AEG PRESENTS / CONCERTS WEST advise ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

SHOWS POSTPONED ARE:
SAN DIEGO, SDCCU STADIUM [MAY 8] |
VANCOUVER, BC PLACE [MAY 12] |
MINNEAPOLIS, U.S. BANK STADIUM [MAY 16] |
NASHVILLE, NISSAN STADIUM [MAY 20] |
AUSTIN, CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS [MAY 24] |
DALLAS, COTTON BOWL STADIUM [MAY 29] |
BUFFALO, NEW ERA FIELD [JUNE 6] |
DETROIT, FORD FIELD [JUNE 10] |
LOUISVILLE, CARDINAL STADIUM [JUNE 14] |
CLEVELAND, FIRSTENERGY STADIUM [JUNE 19] |
PITTSBURGH, HEINZ FIELD [JUNE 23] |
ST. LOUIS, THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTER [JUNE 27] |
CHARLOTTE, BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM [JULY 1] |
TAMPA, RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM [JULY 5] |
ATLANTA, MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM [JULY 9]

Related Posts

Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes Reschedule Australian Tour To November

The Violent Femmes Australian tour, due to start in Tasmania this weekend, has been moved to November.

24 hours ago
Eilen Jewell
Eilen Jewell Australian Tour Postponed

Due to the national travel restrictions now in place due to COVID-19, it is with regret that Love Police Touring has today announced the re-scheduling of the forthcoming Eilen Jewell tour that was due to commence this Thursday, March 19th.

2 days ago
David Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Reschedule US Tour

David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee are rescheduling all of the dates on their upcoming spring spring tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago
New Order
New Order Forum Melbourne Show Cancelled

New Order will no longer perform at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday 15 March citing "exceptional times" for the cancellation.

4 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams World Tour Melbourne Show Cancelled

Robbie Williams World Tour concert for the Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled.

5 days ago
Don Burrows
Australian Jazz Legend Don Burrows Passes Away At Age 92

Australian jazz icon Don Burrows has passed away at the age of 92.

5 days ago
Nicole Appleton
All Saints Nicole Appleton Has A Baby

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton surprised fans on Thursday by announcing she's a mum again.

6 days ago