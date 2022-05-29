 The Rolling Stones Premiere Previously Unseen ‘Gimme Shelter’ Video - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Premiere Previously Unseen 'Gimme Shelter' Video

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2022

The Rolling Stones has released a preview of the upcoming ‘Licked Live’ DVD featuring a previously unreleased ‘Gimme Shelter’ video from Madison Square Garden.

‘Licked Live’ is an expanded full concert edition of the Rolling Stones at Madison Square Garden from 18 January 2003. The original concert was released as part of the Four Flicks DVD, minus the songs ‘Start Me Up’, ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Sympathy For The Devil’.

The four disc ‘Four Flicks’ did feature the songs the pother discs from other concerts in London and France, but omitted them from the Madison Square Garden show on Disc Two. ‘Licked Live’ is just a remastered and expanded version of Disc Two but is mostly a collectible for Stones fans for the bonus tracks ‘Star Star’, ‘I Just Want To Make Love To You’ and ‘Street Fighting Man’ from an Amsterdam show and two tracks from rehearsals ‘Well Well’ and ‘Extreme Western Grip’.

BLURAY
1. Intro
2. Street Fighting Man
3. Start Me Up*
4. If You Can’t Rock Me
5. Don’t Stop
6. Monkey Man
7. Angie
8. Let It Bleed
9. Midnight Rambler
10. Tumbling Dice*
11. Thru And Thru
12. Happy
13. Gimme Shelter*
14. You Got Me Rocking
15. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
16. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
17. (I Cant Get No) Satisfaction
18. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
19. When The Whip Comes Down
20. Brown Sugar
21. Sympathy For The Devil*
22. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
23. Star Star (Bonus – Live In Amsterdam)
24. I Just Want To Make Love To You (Bonus – Live In Amsterdam)
25. Street Fighting Man (Bonus – Live In Amsterdam)
26. Well Well (Bonus – Rehearsals)
27. Extreme Western Grip (Bonus – Rehearsals)
28. Tip Of The Tongue Documentary (SD Bluray only Bonus)
29. Tip Of The Tongue Boston Backstage (SD Bluray only Bonus)

CD1
1. Intro
2. Street Fighting Man
3. Start Me Up*
4. If You Can’t Rock Me
5. Don’t Stop
6. Monkey Man
7. Angie
8. Let It Bleed
9. Midnight Rambler
10. Tumbling Dice*
11. Band Introductions
12. Thru And Thru
13. Happy

CD2
1. Gimme Shelter*
2. You Got Me Rocking
3. Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
4. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
5. (I Cant Get No) Satisfaction
6. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
7. When The Whip Comes Down
8. Brown Sugar
9. Sympathy For The Devil*
10. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

‘Licked Live’ will be released on 10 June 2022.

