The Rolling Stones Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones will once again concentrate on North America for their 2020 tour with Australian dates disappearing from the initial wish list.

Australia was considered in the early planning stages for the 2020 tour but the Australian vs US dollar has made the American tour much more de$ireable.

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

Tour dates

May 8: San Diego

May 12: Vancouver

May 16: Minneapolis

May 20: Nashville

May 24: Austin

May 29: Dallas

June 6: Buffalo

June 10: Detroit

June 14: Louisville

June 19: Cleveland

June 23: Pittsburgh

June 27: St. Louis

July 1: Charlotte

July 5: Tampa

July 9: Atlanta

