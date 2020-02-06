The Rolling Stones Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones will once again concentrate on North America for their 2020 tour with Australian dates disappearing from the initial wish list.
Australia was considered in the early planning stages for the 2020 tour but the Australian vs US dollar has made the American tour much more de$ireable.
It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸
There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m
Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020
Tour dates
May 8: San Diego
May 12: Vancouver
May 16: Minneapolis
May 20: Nashville
May 24: Austin
May 29: Dallas
June 6: Buffalo
June 10: Detroit
June 14: Louisville
June 19: Cleveland
June 23: Pittsburgh
June 27: St. Louis
July 1: Charlotte
July 5: Tampa
July 9: Atlanta
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook