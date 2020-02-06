 The Rolling Stones Reveal 2020 Tour Dates - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2020

in News

The Rolling Stones will once again concentrate on North America for their 2020 tour with Australian dates disappearing from the initial wish list.

Australia was considered in the early planning stages for the 2020 tour but the Australian vs US dollar has made the American tour much more de$ireable.

Tour dates
May 8: San Diego
May 12: Vancouver
May 16: Minneapolis
May 20: Nashville
May 24: Austin
May 29: Dallas
June 6: Buffalo
June 10: Detroit
June 14: Louisville
June 19: Cleveland
June 23: Pittsburgh
June 27: St. Louis
July 1: Charlotte
July 5: Tampa
July 9: Atlanta

