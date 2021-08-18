The Rolling Stones Tease Tattoo You Reissue - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are set to make an announcement about their next expanded release ‘Tattoo You’ on Thursday (BST).

The Stones have tweeted a cryptic tweet saying “get ready to be re-inked”.

Which would you get? 🖤

Thursday 2pm BST / 9AM EST… https://t.co/ZhKUna5TZ2 pic.twitter.com/47LxhyykvP — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 17, 2021

Eaerlier this year Ronnie Wood told Rolling Stone that the Rolling Stones had nine new tracks prepped for the ‘Tattoo You’ reissue. Rolling Stone did not push more to find out if that mean nine newly recorded tracks (unlikely) or nine previously unreleased tracks (likely) from the sessions.

‘Tattoo You’ was released in August 1981. The Stones were delayed in heading back to the studio after the release of the previous album ‘Emotional Rescue’. It was around a time Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were arguing and the band had been constantly touring.

‘Tattoo You’ was compiled from studio outtakes from the 1970s. ‘Waiting On A Friend’ and ‘Tops’ were unused from the ‘Goats Head Soup’ album of 1973. ‘Slave’ and ‘Worried About You’ came out of the ‘Black and Blue’ sessions of 1975. ‘Start Me Up’ was an unused song from ‘Some Girls’ originally called ‘Never Stop’. ‘Black Limousine’ was also from the ‘Some Girls’ sessions. ‘Hang Fire’ was tried out for ‘Some Girls’, then ‘Emotional Rescue’ before finally appearing on ‘Tattoo You’. ‘No Use In Crying’, ‘Little T&A’, ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Heaven’ were all unused tracks from ‘Emotional Rescue’.

Rolling Stones fans will get the official word on ‘Tattoo You’ at Thursday at 2pm in the UK, 11pm in Australia, 9am in New York and 6am in Los Angeles).

