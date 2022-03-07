 The Rolling Stones To Announce European Tour - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones To Announce European Tour

by Music-News.com on March 7, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones are set to announce a new European tour.

The Stones are planning to mark their 60th anniversary with a string of concerts this summer, reportedly including a gig at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and two nights in London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival, with the full details due to be confirmed on 14 March.

The Liverpool gig will be the first night of the UK leg of the tour and will mark the group’s first concert in the city since they performed at the Empire Theatre in 1971.

A source said: “The last time the Stones were in Liverpool, they played to a small crowd of a few thousand people at the Empire.

“But Anfield has a capacity of 53,000 people. It will be a huge moment for them and their fans.

“This tour has been in the planning stages for a long time, and those plans are now on the brink of being finalised. It is a very exciting time. The tickets, when released, are going to be like gold dust.”

The anniversary shows will include a tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, who died last summer.

The source added: “Charlie will not be far from anyone’s thoughts as the Stones mark this milestone.”

The Stones are also preparing to bring out a new album.

The insider added to The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column: “60 years at the top of their game is an incredible achievement, and this tour will be one to remember. It will be followed by a new album.

“Mick and Keith have recently been in Jamaica writing songs that they are now recording. So there is a lot to look forward to from the Stones in the months to come.”

Last year, Mick and Keith marked the 60th anniversary of their first meeting in October 1961.

They wrote on Instagram: “60 years on the same train.”

They performed on stage as a band for the first time on 12 July, 1962, at London’s Marquee Jazz Club, with the line-up then consisting of Mick, Keith, guitarist Brian Jones, pianist Ian Stewart, bassist Dick Taylor and drummer Mick Avory.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Mason
Nick Mason Cancels Dates In Russia

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is the latest act to cancel shows in Russia.

4 days ago
Randy Newman
Randy Newman Cancels Shows After Breaking His Neck

Randy Newman has cancelled shows because he has broken his neck … but that’s not as bad as it sounds.

4 days ago
Neil Diamond photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalogue and Master Recordings To Universal

Neil Diamond is the latest artist to sell off the family assets with Universal acquiring his publishing and recordings.

6 days ago
Paul Capsis as The Acid Queen in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy - photo by Jeff Busby
Final Melbourne Tommy Performance Cancelled Due To Covid

The final performance for Victorian Opera's The Who's Tommy has been cancelled due to Covid in the crew.

6 days ago
Matt Verevis as Tommy in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy photo by Jeff Busby
Victorian Opera Has Delivered A Stunning New Production of ‘The Who’s Tommy’

After two years of pandemic delays The Victorian Opera’s production of The Who’s Tommy has premiered in Melbourne and it is stunning.

February 23, 2022
Procol Harum, Gary Brooker out front
Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76

Gary Brooker MBE, the lead singer and keyboard player for Procol Harum, has died from cancer at the age of 76.

February 23, 2022
To Barbra With Love MSO
Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

February 21, 2022