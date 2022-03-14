 The Rolling Stones To Celebrate 60th Anniversary with SIXTY Tour For Europe - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

The Rolling Stones To Celebrate 60th Anniversary with SIXTY Tour For Europe

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones will head out across Europe in June and July to mark sixty years since their first show.

The Rolling Stones played their very first show on 12 July 1962 in London. 60 years and one day in they will be playing in Amsterdam.

Rolling Stones SIXTY 2022 tour

The Rolling Stones SIXTY dates are:

JUNE
01 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium – MADRID, SPAIN
05 – Olympic Stadium – MUNICH, GERMANY
09 – Anfield Stadium – LIVERPOOL, UK
13 – Johan Cruijff ArenA – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
17 – Wankdorf Stadium – BERN, SWITZERLAND
21 – San Siro Stadium – MILAN, ITALY
25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK

JULY
03 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park – LONDON, UK
11 – King Baudouin Stadium – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
15 – Ernst Happel Stadium – VIENNA, AUSTRIA
19 – Groupama Stadium – LYON, FRANCE
23 – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp – PARIS, FRANCE
27 – Veltins-Arena – GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY
31 – Friends Arena – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

The most recent Stones show was 23 November 2021 in Florida. The setlist was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Lets Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)
Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The very first Rolling Stones show was on 12 July 1962 in London.

The setlist was:

Kansas City (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
Baby What’s Wrong (Willie Dixon)
Confessin’ The Blues (Walter Brown/Jay McShann)
Bright Lights, Big City (Jimmy Reed/Mary Lee Reed)
Dust My Blues (Elmore James)
Down The Road Apiece (Tony Raye)
I’m A Love You (Jimmy Reed)
Bad Boy (Eddy Taylor)
I Ain’t Got You (Calvin Carter)
Hush-Hush (Jimmy Reed)
Ride ‘Em On Down (Eddy Taylor)
Back In The USA (Chuck Berry)
Kind Of Lonesome (Jimmy Reed)
Blues Before Sunrise (Elmore James)
Big Boss Man (Luther Dixon/Al Smith)
Don’t Stay Out All Night (Billy Boy Arnold)
Tell Me That You Love Me (Jimmy Reed)
Happy Home (Elmore James)

Songs like ‘Down The Road Apiece’ and ‘Confessin’ the Blues’ would be recorded by the Stones a few years later but of that first setlist, their cover of ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’ was not recorded and unreleased until the ‘Blue and Lonesome’ album of 2016.

