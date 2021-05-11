The Rolling Stones To Expand Copacabana Beach Concert - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones Copacabana Beach concert is set for a reissue with the full concert made available for the first time with extra tracks left off the original ‘A Bigger Bang’ release.
The concert took place on 18 February 2006 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in front of an estimated 1.2 million fans. It was originally released as part of the 2007 A Bigger Bang DVD box set but four songs ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Oh No, Not You Again’, ‘This Place Is Empty’, and ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ were not included on the ’07 Copacabana DVD but were on other concerts in the samebox set. ‘Tumblin’ Dice’, ‘Oh No Not You Again’ and ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ were included on the first disc live from Austin, Texas and ‘This Place Is Empty’ was performed on disc 3 from a concert in China.
So buyer beware, this is a glorified dressed up reissue, hardly a new Stones experience for fans.
If you want the same thing all over again with a bit of a spit and polish this one comes in multiple formats including DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 2SD Blu-ray+2CD Deluxe, 180-gram 3LP, limited edition 3LP pressed on 180-gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl, and via digital platforms.
It will be released on 9 July.
Track listing:
Rio
01. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
02. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
03. You Got Me Rocking
04. Tumbling Dice
05. Oh No, Not You Again
06. Wild Horses
07. Rain Fall Down
08. Midnight Rambler
09. Night Time Is The Right Time
10. This Place Is Empty
11. Happy
12. Miss You
13. Rough Justice
14. Get Off My Cloud
15. Honky Tonk Women
16. Sympathy For The Devil
17. Start Me Up
18. Brown Sugar
19. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
20. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Salt Lake City (Bonus Show – Deluxe Versions Only)
01. Start Me Up
02. You Got Me Rocking
03. She’s So Cold
04. Tumbling Dice
05. Rain Fall Down
06. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
07. Wild Horses
08. All Down The Line
09. Night Time Is The Right Time
10. Slipping Away
11. Infamy
12. Miss You
13. Rough Justice
14. Get Off Of My Cloud
15. Honky Tonk Women
16. Sympathy For The Devil
17. Brown Sugar
18. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
19. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
20. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
