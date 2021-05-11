The Rolling Stones To Expand Copacabana Beach Concert - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones Copacabana Beach concert is set for a reissue with the full concert made available for the first time with extra tracks left off the original ‘A Bigger Bang’ release.

The concert took place on 18 February 2006 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in front of an estimated 1.2 million fans. It was originally released as part of the 2007 A Bigger Bang DVD box set but four songs ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Oh No, Not You Again’, ‘This Place Is Empty’, and ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ were not included on the ’07 Copacabana DVD but were on other concerts in the samebox set. ‘Tumblin’ Dice’, ‘Oh No Not You Again’ and ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ were included on the first disc live from Austin, Texas and ‘This Place Is Empty’ was performed on disc 3 from a concert in China.

So buyer beware, this is a glorified dressed up reissue, hardly a new Stones experience for fans.

If you want the same thing all over again with a bit of a spit and polish this one comes in multiple formats including DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD+2CD, SD Blu-ray+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 2SD Blu-ray+2CD Deluxe, 180-gram 3LP, limited edition 3LP pressed on 180-gram blue, yellow, and green vinyl, and via digital platforms.

It will be released on 9 July.

Track listing:

Rio

01. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

02. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

03. You Got Me Rocking

04. Tumbling Dice

05. Oh No, Not You Again

06. Wild Horses

07. Rain Fall Down

08. Midnight Rambler

09. Night Time Is The Right Time

10. This Place Is Empty

11. Happy

12. Miss You

13. Rough Justice

14. Get Off My Cloud

15. Honky Tonk Women

16. Sympathy For The Devil

17. Start Me Up

18. Brown Sugar

19. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

20. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Salt Lake City (Bonus Show – Deluxe Versions Only)

01. Start Me Up

02. You Got Me Rocking

03. She’s So Cold

04. Tumbling Dice

05. Rain Fall Down

06. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

07. Wild Horses

08. All Down The Line

09. Night Time Is The Right Time

10. Slipping Away

11. Infamy

12. Miss You

13. Rough Justice

14. Get Off Of My Cloud

15. Honky Tonk Women

16. Sympathy For The Devil

17. Brown Sugar

18. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

19. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

20. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

