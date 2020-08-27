The Rolling Stones To Release A New ‘Scarlet’ By The Killers

There’s a Killers edition of ‘Scarlet coming after The Rolling Stones dropped the original, which features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and Blind Faith’s Ric Grech on bass, last month and now another version is set to arrive on Friday (28.08.20).

The track was originally recorded in October 1974 but had not been heard before now, and is set to feature on the upcoming multi-format reissue of the band’s 1973 album ‘Goats Head Soup’.

And the Stones have teased the new rendition featuring the Brandon Flowers-fronted rock band and their regular collaborator, Jacques Lu Cont – whose real name is Stuart Price.

The latter – who has produced and co-written tracks for the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa, New Order and Kylie Minogue, to name a few – first started working with The Killers when he remixed their mega-hit ‘Mr. Brightside’.

Taking to Twitter to tease the new spin on ‘Scarlet’, The Stones tweeted: “Coming Friday…@thekillers #GoatsHeadSoup2020”, and added the goat and soup bowl emoji.

The track was only a demo born out of a jamming session with Page, but it turned out so well, the Stones felt it should be shared with the world.

Mick said: “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith [Richards, guitarist] in Ronnie’s [Wood, guitarist] basement studio. It was a great session.”

Keith added: ‘My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.’

The Killers’ feature on ‘Scarlet’ follows the music video starring ‘Normal People’ actor Paul Mescal.

