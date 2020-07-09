The Rolling Stones To Share Criss Cross and Goats Head Soup Reissue Details

The Rolling Stones have issued a serious of tweets confirming a new song ‘Criss Cross’ is on the way and teasing the imminent release of an expanded ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue.

A new video by Diana Kunst will drop with the release of ‘Criss Cross’. Kunst created Madonna’s ‘Medellïn’ in 2019 and A$AP Rocky’s ‘Fukk Sleep’ in 2018.

Givin’ me a ⤫ CRISS CROSS ⤫ mind… tomorrow 2pm BST / 6am PST. Video directed by Diana Kunst. pic.twitter.com/DRBrxjt9Nu — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 8, 2020

CRISS CROSS 📹 ⤫ 2pm BST / 6am PST tomorrow…watch the trailer here: https://t.co/5CF3tJ9H66 pic.twitter.com/b0y4QNu44p — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 8, 2020

The Stones also teased the impending release of ‘Goats Head Soup’ as part of their expansion project which has already seen the reissues of ‘Sticky Fingers’, ‘Exile on Main Street’ and ‘Some Girls’. ‘Criss Cross’ is a ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ outtake.

‘Goats Head Soup’ was the 11th British album for the Rolling Stones. It came after ‘Exile on Main Street’ and before ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’.

Two singles were released from ‘Goats Head Soup’. They were ‘Angie’/’Silver Train’ and ‘Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)’ / ‘Dancing With Mr D’.

Here is another ‘Goats Head Soup’ outtake titled ‘You Should Have Seen Her Ass’.

Here is the complete list of songs recorded during the Goats Head Soup sessions:

1972 25th – 30th November & 6th – 21st December: Kingston, Jamaica, Dynamic

Sound Studios. Producer: Jimmy Miller. Sound engineer: Andy Johns (with

Carlton Lee). Additional musicians: Nicky Hopkins (p; first three weeks)/Billy

Preston (keyb; last week)

– After Muddy & Charlie (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Angie I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins on piano

– Brown Leaves I (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Can You Hear The Music I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins

on piano

– Coming Down Again I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version

– Criss Cross I (MJ/KR) -basic track, without sax

– Dancing With Mr. D. I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins on piano

– Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Billy Preston on

keyboards

– First Thing (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Four And In (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Give Us A Break (MJ/KR) -unverified

– 100 Years Ago I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins on piano

– Jamaica (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Man-Eating Woman (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Miami (MJ/KR) -unverified

– Separately (KR/MT) -Nicky Hopkins on piano; Jimmy Miller on percussion;

instrumental

– Short And Curlies I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Ian Stewart on piano

– Star Star I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Ian Stewart on piano

– Through The Lonely Nights (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano; single-version

– Tops I (MJ/KR) -instrumental

– Waiting On A Friend I (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano, Jimmy Miller on

percussion; “Waiting On My Friend”-version

– Winter I (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano, strings arranged by Nicky

Harrison; different mix of version II

– Winter II (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano, strings arranged by Nicky

Harrison; Goats Head Soup-version

– You Should Have Seen Her Ass (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano

– Zabadoo (MJ/KR) -unverified

Note: All backing tracks were recorded during this session.

