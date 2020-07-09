 The Rolling Stones To Share Criss Cross and Goats Head Soup Reissue Details - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup

The Rolling Stones To Share Criss Cross and Goats Head Soup Reissue Details

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2020

The Rolling Stones have issued a serious of tweets confirming a new song ‘Criss Cross’ is on the way and teasing the imminent release of an expanded ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue.

A new video by Diana Kunst will drop with the release of ‘Criss Cross’. Kunst created Madonna’s ‘Medellïn’ in 2019 and A$AP Rocky’s ‘Fukk Sleep’ in 2018.

The Stones also teased the impending release of ‘Goats Head Soup’ as part of their expansion project which has already seen the reissues of ‘Sticky Fingers’, ‘Exile on Main Street’ and ‘Some Girls’. ‘Criss Cross’ is a ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ outtake.

‘Goats Head Soup’ was the 11th British album for the Rolling Stones. It came after ‘Exile on Main Street’ and before ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’.

Two singles were released from ‘Goats Head Soup’. They were ‘Angie’/’Silver Train’ and ‘Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)’ / ‘Dancing With Mr D’.

Here is another ‘Goats Head Soup’ outtake titled ‘You Should Have Seen Her Ass’.

Here is the complete list of songs recorded during the Goats Head Soup sessions:

1972 25th – 30th November & 6th – 21st December: Kingston, Jamaica, Dynamic
Sound Studios. Producer: Jimmy Miller. Sound engineer: Andy Johns (with
Carlton Lee). Additional musicians: Nicky Hopkins (p; first three weeks)/Billy
Preston (keyb; last week)
– After Muddy & Charlie (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Angie I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins on piano
– Brown Leaves I (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Can You Hear The Music I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins
on piano
– Coming Down Again I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version
– Criss Cross I (MJ/KR) -basic track, without sax
– Dancing With Mr. D. I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins on piano
– Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Billy Preston on
keyboards
– First Thing (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Four And In (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Give Us A Break (MJ/KR) -unverified
– 100 Years Ago I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Nicky Hopkins on piano
– Jamaica (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Man-Eating Woman (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Miami (MJ/KR) -unverified
– Separately (KR/MT) -Nicky Hopkins on piano; Jimmy Miller on percussion;
instrumental
– Short And Curlies I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Ian Stewart on piano
– Star Star I (MJ/KR) -unverified early version; Ian Stewart on piano
– Through The Lonely Nights (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano; single-version
– Tops I (MJ/KR) -instrumental
– Waiting On A Friend I (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano, Jimmy Miller on
percussion; “Waiting On My Friend”-version
– Winter I (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano, strings arranged by Nicky
Harrison; different mix of version II
– Winter II (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano, strings arranged by Nicky
Harrison; Goats Head Soup-version
– You Should Have Seen Her Ass (MJ/KR) -Nicky Hopkins on piano
– Zabadoo (MJ/KR) -unverified
Note: All backing tracks were recorded during this session.

