The Rubens Take Advantage Of Lockdown To Make A Fourth Album - Noise11.com

The Rubens didn’t write off 2020. They used the downtime to create a fourth album. ‘0202’ is coming in 2021.

A preview of the album, the song ‘Time Of My Life’, is out today. The video features friends from their Year 12.

In a statement The Rubens said, “We are very excited to announce that what was originally our Live In Life Tour, has now become our 0202 ALBUM TOUR.

“The dates, venues, and good times will all be the same – Alice Ivy has even shifted some stuff around to stay on and travel the country with us.

“To our friends in Adelaide, Bendigo, Canberra – Thank you so much for your patience. We have some solid plans in place that we’ll be able to announce next week”.

And apart from that, “We’re extremely humbled to have Live In Life in the running for ARIA Song Of The Year”.

‘0202’ is out 12 February, 2021.

