The Rubettes Have A New Song Glamnezia

The Rubettes (well one of the versions of The Rubettes) are back with a new song ‘Glamnezia’ and their first album in 25 years on the way.

This 2020 version of The Rubettes features original members John Richardson and Mick Clarke with Rubette since 2015 Steve Etherington who had been a producer since the mid 90s. They perform as The Rubettes featuring Mick, John and Steve. Original singer Alan Williams has a separate band called The Rubettes featuring Alan Williams.

The song was written by Mike Bennett and Steve Bowden. Steve says, “Mike Bennett and I wrote this Rubettes track featuring John Richardson, Mick Clarke and Steve Etherington in about an hour for a film. The film company forgot to pay us. Maybe they’ll pay on the 70s hourly rate which is about 10p. Not initially amused. I’m pleased to mix Glam with an 80s vibe because I love cross fertilisation “.

The Rubettes released a song ‘Ya Lovin’ Rocks’ in 2019. It was their first new music since 1995’s ‘Making Love in the Rain’ album.

Their new album Glamnezia features reimagined versions of classic glam tracks from the likes of The Osmonds, Wizzard and Dr and The Medics. On the record they have covered The Osmonds ‘Crazy Horses’ and Wizzard’s ‘See My Baby Jive’.

Sweet’s Andy Scott guests on the album.

The Rubettes best known song (and only hit in Australia) was 1973’s ‘Sugar Baby Love’.

And here is The Alan Williams version how they sounds 44 years later:

