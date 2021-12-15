The Screen Music Awards To Return To Melbourne in 2022 - Noise11.com

The APRA AMCOS Screen Music Awards will be back in Melbourne as a live event in 2022. It will be the first live Screen Music Awards since 2019.

The belated event was due to take place in November but uncertainty in the pandemic meant it was best to bump the event to February 2022.

APRA AMCOS CEO Dan Ormston said in a statement, “Our annual Screen Music Awards will be our first ‘in real life’ celebration of screen composers in two years! It will be truly wonderful to gather once again in Melbourne and honour the extraordinary soundscape Australian screen composers give to films, television series, advertisements and documentaries with the orchestra performing those nominated soundtracks in the beautiful Forum Melbourne. This year, we will also celebrate an extraordinary year of advocacy with APRA AMCOS and the AGSC fighting hard for new legislation that will see a significant boost to local screen production to enhance the livelihoods of screen composers, the unsung heroes of our country’s screen industry.”

The 2022 event on 22 February 2022 will be co-hosted by Nakkiah Lui, Akina Edmonds and Uncle Jack Charles.

Screen Music Awards – hosts_Nakkiah Lui, Akina Edmonds and Uncle Jack Charles

The four Feature Film Score of the Year nominations will be performed by the Screen Awards orchestra, led by Musical Director, Jessica Wells.

The nominees for the 2021 Screen Music Awards will be announced on 20 January 2022.

2021 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

• Best Music for an Advertisement

• Best Music for Children’s Programming

• Best Music for a Documentary

• Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

• Best Music for a Short Film

• Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

• Best Television Theme

• Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

• Best Soundtrack Album

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



