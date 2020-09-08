The Seekers Legend Judith Durham Partners With Bush Poet Lance Lawrence

The legendary singer of The Seekers Judith Durham has teamed up with horseman and bush poet Lance Lawrence for a limited edition physical single ‘All In A Day’s Work’.

Lance lives in Arnhem. He is the independent candidate for the area, winning his seat in the Territory General Election of 2016.

Judith was introduced to Lance via Melbourne artist Dora Levakis who had painted a portrait of Lance in 2009.

‘All In A Day’s Work’ is a yarn Lance told Judith about how he risked his life being killed mustering scrub-cattle.

The full version of the track runs around 10 minutes.

‘All In A Day’s Work’ is available at The Seekers website

