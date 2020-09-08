 The Seekers Legend Judith Durham Partners With Bush Poet Lance Lawrence - Noise11.com
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Seekers Legend Judith Durham Partners With Bush Poet Lance Lawrence

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2020

in News

The legendary singer of The Seekers Judith Durham has teamed up with horseman and bush poet Lance Lawrence for a limited edition physical single ‘All In A Day’s Work’.

Lance lives in Arnhem. He is the independent candidate for the area, winning his seat in the Territory General Election of 2016.

Judith was introduced to Lance via Melbourne artist Dora Levakis who had painted a portrait of Lance in 2009.

‘All In A Day’s Work’ is a yarn Lance told Judith about how he risked his life being killed mustering scrub-cattle.

The full version of the track runs around 10 minutes.

‘All In A Day’s Work’ is available at The Seekers website

Noise11.com

