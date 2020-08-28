The Smashing Pumpkins Spring Two New Tracks On Us - Noise11.com

The Smashing Pumpkins have just slipped out two new tracks ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour of Love’.

The two tracks are for a new Smashing Pumpkins album coming in 2020. “Cyr is dystopic folly,” say Billy Corgan, “one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

The new album is the first for Smashing Pumpkins since ‘Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / Lp: No Past. No Future. No Sun’ in 2018. It is released through Sumerian Records.

Sumerian Records, CEO and founder Ash Avildsen reveals “The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most influential, iconic and timeless bands of all time. They’ve played a huge part in my life and I can say the same for so many others in the Sumerian family. This a colossal moment for the label but most importantly, it’s the dawn of a new decade of Smashing Pumpkins music.”

The Pumpkins are founding nembers Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin with guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments