 The Superjesus To Tour The Jet Age 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com
The Superjesus

The Superjesus

The Superjesus To Tour The Jet Age 20th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 11, 2021

in News

The Superjesus will head out across Australia in October to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘The Jet Age’.

‘The Jet Age’, the second album for The Superjesus, was released in October 2000. Obviously a little thing called a pandemic got in the way of a 20th anniversary tour at the actual anniversary so The Superjesus have chosen a time which is not death threatening.

‘The Jet Age’ reached no 5 in Australia. It featured the hot song ‘Gravity’.

The Superjesus too their first album ‘Sumo’ out for a 20th anniversary run in 2018. “Prior to that,” Sarah explains, “it was a bit like ‘Let’s get together and play a couple of shows and see how it goes.’ The shows went well, we had a few lineup changes, we managed to solidify the lineup and once we got our drummer Travis Tragani we realised we’re actually a pretty good band and it would be a shame to only drag it out to play the old hits at festivals here and there, let’s actually focus on this legitimate act with legs – we’re more than just a relic band. We’ve got a lot of good songs in us, people seem to like us – we could be doing this for the rest of our lives. So we started writing again, and it’s really fun.”

THE SUPERJESUS JET AGE INTO THE 21ST CENTURY
The Gov Adelaide SA – Fri 01.10.2021
Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC: Fri 15.10.2021
Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC: Sat 16.10.2021
The Triffid Brisbane QLD: Fri 22.10.2021
Highfields Toowoomba QLD: Sat 23.10.2021
Cambridge Hotel Newcastle NSW: Thur 28.10.2021
Narrabeen RSL NSW: Fri 29.10.2021
Paddington RSL NSW: Sat 30.10.2021

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Listen to new Modest Mouse ‘We Are Between’

Modest Mouse has new music ‘We Are Between’.

2 hours ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Release Their 200th Live Album

Pearl Jam has once again made history, releasing a digital collection of music from a staggering 186 live shows that includes 5,404 individual tracks.

10 hours ago
Guy Garvey of Elbow, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elbow ‘Asleep In the Back’ Turns 20

Elbow are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut studio album Asleep In The Back by releasing a collection of rare tracks to streaming services.

2 days ago
Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino Sued Over This Is America

Childish Gambino has been hit with legal action over allegations of copyright infringement regarding his Grammy Award-winning single This Is America.

5 days ago
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news
Michael Stipe Helps Name Ant Species

R.E.M. star Michael Stipe has helped a top German entomologist and a research associate at Yale University name a new ant species.

5 days ago
Hayley Mary
Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP

Hayley Mary, the former lead singer of The Jezabels, has a new EP ‘Young & Stupid’.

5 days ago
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Debut Run Video As They Head Towards Human Album

OneRepublic have released the fifth sample from the upcoming ‘Human’ album titled ‘Run’.

5 days ago