The Superjesus To Tour The Jet Age 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com

The Superjesus will head out across Australia in October to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘The Jet Age’.
‘The Jet Age’, the second album for The Superjesus, was released in October 2000. Obviously a little thing called a pandemic got in the way of a 20th anniversary tour at the actual anniversary so The Superjesus have chosen a time which is not death threatening.
‘The Jet Age’ reached no 5 in Australia. It featured the hot song ‘Gravity’.
The Superjesus too their first album ‘Sumo’ out for a 20th anniversary run in 2018. “Prior to that,” Sarah explains, “it was a bit like ‘Let’s get together and play a couple of shows and see how it goes.’ The shows went well, we had a few lineup changes, we managed to solidify the lineup and once we got our drummer Travis Tragani we realised we’re actually a pretty good band and it would be a shame to only drag it out to play the old hits at festivals here and there, let’s actually focus on this legitimate act with legs – we’re more than just a relic band. We’ve got a lot of good songs in us, people seem to like us – we could be doing this for the rest of our lives. So we started writing again, and it’s really fun.”
THE SUPERJESUS JET AGE INTO THE 21ST CENTURY
The Gov Adelaide SA – Fri 01.10.2021
Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC: Fri 15.10.2021
Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC: Sat 16.10.2021
The Triffid Brisbane QLD: Fri 22.10.2021
Highfields Toowoomba QLD: Sat 23.10.2021
Cambridge Hotel Newcastle NSW: Thur 28.10.2021
Narrabeen RSL NSW: Fri 29.10.2021
Paddington RSL NSW: Sat 30.10.2021
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook