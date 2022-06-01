 The Used Cancel Shows As Bert McCracken Seeks Treatment - Noise11.com
The Used

The Used Cancel Shows As Bert McCracken Seeks Treatment

by Music-News.com on June 2, 2022

in News

The Used have pulled out of Slam Dunk festival as frontman Bert McCracken seeks help for his mental health.

McCraken has revealed he’s been facing “new and overwhelming challenges” lately, and needs to receive “professional treatment” and prioritise his wellbeing.

As a result, The Used have decided to cancel their upcoming slots at the alternative music festival, which is held at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday (04.06.22) and Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Sunday (05.06.22).

In a social media statement, Bert – whose full name is Robert Edward McCracken – said: “I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won’t be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk. I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support.

With Love, Robbie and The Used.”

Fans attending the two sister festivals, which have the same lineup, will still be able to catch the likes of Sum 41, Alexisonfire, Beartooth and Dropkick Murphys.

music-news.com

