The Velveteers Are Dan Auerbach’s Latest Production - Noise11.com

The Velveteers Are Dan Auerbach’s Latest Production

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2021

in News

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach’s latest production comes from Colorado band The Velveteers.

“I instantly dug them,” Auerbach said in a statement. “They’re amazing live, and their videos are so creative. And they just sound so powerful. Any time you doubletrack drums on a record, it’s going to sound so heavy. Then you put that together with this baritone guitar player who is so unique, and it’s so bombastic. There’s nothing like them.”

A taster from the upcoming ‘Nightmare Daydream’ album is ‘Charmer and the Snake’.

Singer and guitarist Demi Demitro recalls writing “Charmer And The Snake” with Auerbach and recording it in the first few takes: “It was sort of a synergy moment where we all got in the room together and just started playing.” Pottersmith adds: “It’s about certain types of older guys in music scenes who think they are charming and all that but are just lizards trying to take advantage of you. They think they can manipulate you to get what they want by saying a bunch of nonsense but all the while you are aware of their true intentions and just watch as they talk themselves deep into a ditch of delusions.”

The Velveteers are Demi Demitro on guitar/vocals with duel drummers Baby Pottersmith and Jonny Fig. “We don’t want to sound like a band from a different time,” says Demitro. “We want to sound like a band that’s right here right now—in this very moment.”

‘Nightmare Daydream’ will be released on 8 October. The band will headline at Denver’s Gothic Theatre on November 26.

1. Dark Horse
2. Motel #27
3. Father Of Lies
4. Bless Your Little Heart
5. Charmer And The Snake
6. Brightest Light
7. What A Smile Can Hide
8. Choking
9. Nightmare Daydream
10. Beauty Queens
11. Devil’s Radio
12. Limboland

