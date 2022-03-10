 The Weekend’s By The C and Summer Salt Cancelled For Sydney - Noise11.com
The Weekend’s By The C and Summer Salt Cancelled For Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

This weekend’s Sydney edition of By The C, featuring Jimmy Barnes, Mondo Rock, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi and Ian Moss, has been cancelled due to the wild NSW weather.

The Sunday Summer Salt event with Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd, Birds of Tokyo, Kasey Chambers and The Waifs has also been cancelled.

By The C and Summer Salt were to take place at Don Lucas Reserve in Cronulla on Saturday. The By The C Sunday event on 20 March for Perth was also put on hold due to new crowd restrictions in Western Australia. After reopening after two years of the state being shut out to the rest of the world due to Covid, WA Premier McGowan ruled no outdoor event could have more than 500 people when numbers started to rise in the state.

By The C Adelaide is a goer for 19 March. It features Jimmy Barnes, Mondo Rock, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vanessa Amorosi and 1927. By The C for Sydney on 20 March is also still happening with Icehouse, Missy Higgins, Birds of Tokyo and Pete Murray.

The next Summer Salt for Adelaide at Glenelg with The Teskey Brothers, Xavier Rudd, Kasey Chambers and Holy Holy is also still on.

Tagged as:

