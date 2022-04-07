 The Weeknd Confirmed For Coachella - Noise11.com
The Weeknd Confirmed For Coachella

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2022

in News

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have been confirmed as the new Sunday night headliners of the 2022 Coachella festival.

It was reported earlier this week that Kanye West had pulled out of his headlining slot and subsequent reports suggested festival organisers were hoping to replace him with the Starboy hitmaker and EDM stars.

The organisers confirmed the news on Wednesday by releasing a new line-up poster showing The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia listed as joint Sunday headliners alongside Harry Styles on the Friday and Billie Eilish on the Saturday.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” said Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, in a statement to Variety. “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

The I Feel It Coming singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, previously headlined Coachella in 2018 and made his first high-profile concert appearance there in 2012.

Swedish House Mafia were already on the bill for the event, but their slot has been moved into the joint headlining position.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place in Indio, California over two weekends – 15-17 and 22-24 April.

Kanye has yet to comment on his withdrawal from the festival.

