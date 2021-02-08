The Weeknd Does A Super Superbowl - Noise11.com

The Weeknd wowed at the Super Bowl as he took over the stands for the Pepsi half-time show, backed by a massive choir.

The Weeknd performed Starboy and The Hills surrounded by neon signs, before heading beneath the stand to sing I Can’t Feel My Face in a golden mirror maze, surrounded by look-a-likes all wearing his signature face bandages.

He returned to the stage and the choir was replaced by an orchestra as he performed Save Your Tears and Earned It, before ending his blistering 13 minute-plus set on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida with Blinding Lights, surrounded by an army of bandage-faced dancers, who took over the turf.

The Weeknd, who spent $7 million (£5 million) of his own money on the production, was the first Canadian star to headline solo at the event.

Before the big game, Miley Cyrus performed for health care workers at the first ever TikTok tailgate, Alicia Keys performed Lift Every Voice & Sing at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, country star Eric Church teamed up with Jazmine Sullivan for the U.S. National Anthem, and H.E.R. sang America The Beautiful, while presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman delivered a new piece dedicated to U.S. Marine veteran James Martin, educator Tramaine Davis, and ICU nurse Suzie Dorner – the civilian captains of the 2021 Super Bowl.

Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim victory against Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

