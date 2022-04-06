The Weeknd In Talks To Replace Kanye West At Coachella - Noise11.com

The Weeknd is reportedly in talks to replace Kanye West as a headliner at Coachella.

A source told TMZ that The Weeknd is in negotiations to take over the Stronger rapper’s spot at the upcoming festival in Indio, California after he apparently dropped out earlier this week.

Discussions between organisers and The Weeknd have reportedly “stalled” before, but they’re now looking to have the Starboy artist take to the stage with one of the other headliners, Swedish House Mafia.

Representatives for The Weeknd have not yet commented on the report.

In addition, editors at TMZ report that the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are another act festival executives are pursuing, as the rock group is gearing up for a summer tour and the event doesn’t already have a massive rock ‘n’ roll band.

Organisers initially wanted Silk Sonic, but Bruno Mars allegedly declined the offer as he wanted more time to prepare for the show.

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the other two big nights at Coachella.

