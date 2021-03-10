The Weeknd Nominated For Six Juno Awards - Noise11.com

R&B superstar The Weeknd is aiming to strike gold at the 2021 Juno Awards after landing six nominations.
The singer will be competing for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year honours, as well as Songwriter of the Year, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice trophy.
Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe each score five mentions, while Celine Dion extends her total Juno Awards nominations to 75 after earning recognition in three more categories, including Album of the Year for Courage.
Dion and The Weeknd will face off for the album prize with Bieber’s Changes, Ali Gatie’s YOU, and Thanks for the Dance from Leonard Cohen, while Dion, Gatie, Bieber, and Reyez will challenge The Weeknd for Artist of the Year.
The 2021 Juno Awards, organised by officials at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will be held virtually on 16 May .
The Weeknd’s Juno Awards nominations haul is another black eye for the bosses of the upcoming Grammy Awards, who failed to give the Super Bowl-headlining Blinding Lights singer a single nod.
The main list of nominees is:
Single of the Year:
Drink About Me, Brett Kissel
If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels), JP Saxe
Intentions” (feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber
Kissing Other People, Lennon Stella
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
Album of the Year:
YOU, Ali Gatie
Courage, Celine Dion
Changes, Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
After Hours, The Weeknd
Artist of the Year:
Ali Gatie
Celine Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Group of the Year:
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
Breakthrough Group of the Year:
2Freres
Crown Lands
MANILA GREY
Peach Pit
Young Bombs
Songwriter of the Year:
Alanis Morissette – Ablaze, Reasons I Drink, Smiling
Alessia Cara – Hell and High Water
Jessie Reyez – Coffin, Before Love Came to Kill Us, Far Away, No One’s In the Room
JP Saxe – A Little Bit Yours, Golf On TV, If The World Was Ending
The Weeknd – After Hours, Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears
French Language Album of the Year:
A tous les vents – 2Freres
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs – Klo Pelgag
Les antipodes – Les Cowboys Fringants
Quand la nuit tombe – Louis-Jean Cormier
Pour dejouer l’ennui – Pierre Lapointe
Rap Recording of the Year:
New Mania – 88GLAM
Baby Gravy – 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby
Cold World – Eric Reprid
Good Intentions – NAV
ELEMENTS Vol. 1 – TOBi
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year:
Kiyanaw
The Ridge
North Star Calling
Nunarjua Isulinginniani
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year:
Before Love Came to Kill Us – Jessie Reyez
Where You Are – Savannah Re
After Hours – The Weeknd
Holiday – TOBi
Producer of the Year:
Akeel Henry
Jordon Manswell
KAYTRANADA
Murda Beatz
WondaGurl
Juno Fan Choice:
Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
NAV
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
