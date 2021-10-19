The Weeknd Pushes Back World Tour For Third Time - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has pushed back his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ world tour for a third time.

The Weeknd’s run of shows – which was initially due to take place in 2019 – was set to begin in January 2022 in Vancouver, but he has postponed the tour once again until summer next year.

He wrote on Instagram: “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022.”

The Weeknd – who released his fourth studio album ‘After Hours’ in March 2020 – also revealed his gigs will now take place in stadiums.

He added: “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.

“Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.

“New dates forthcoming.”

While he is yet to reveal the dates, The Weeknd confirmed on his tour poster that he will be visiting North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East during his run.

In February, The Weeknd announced his rescheduled ‘After Hours World Tour’ would take place in January 2022.

Earlier this month, the star – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – revealed he is close to finishing his new album.

He said: “Only thing missing is a couple of characters that are key to the narrative.”

The Weeknd teased it will feature tracks about “some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now”.

