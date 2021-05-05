The Weeknd To Perform At BRIT Awards - Noise11.com

The Weeknd is reportedly set to perform at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The Weeknd is reportedly filming a special performance remotely to air during the televised awards ceremony on May 11.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column of Abel Tesfaye signing up: “Having Abel sign up to perform at The Brits is a huge coup for the organisers.

“He last performed at the ceremony in 2016 when his career was just starting to take off so to welcome him back feels very special.

“Just like Coldplay, who recorded their opening performance away from London’s O2 Arena, Abel will be doing the same.

“Although he won’t be performing inside the venue his performance is pulling out all the stops and in terms of production – it is looking to be the biggest and most exciting acts this year.”

As well as Coldplay opening the show with a pre-recorded performance from a pontoon on the River Thames near to The O2, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rising Star-winner Griff and Headie One are also set to take to the stage.

The BRITs is set to be the first major indoor music event to return in the UK with 4,000 guests.

Those who attend will not be required to wear face masks and no social distancing will be required.

However, they will have to give proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test, which identifies if someone with no symptoms is infectious, before entering the London venue.

What’s more, they will also be tested after the show to see if the COVID-secure measures worked and NHS Test and Trace will be used in case anyone does test positive.

Dua, Arlo, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey lead the nominations this year.

This year’s BRIT Award winners will receive two trophies for the first time in the awards show’s history.

Renowned artists Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Ilori MBE have collaborated on a double-trophy design, with the aim of encouraging the recipient to give the smaller statuette to someone special in their life, such as a close friend, relative, or colleague.

Jack Whitehall will return as the host for the fourth consecutive year.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments