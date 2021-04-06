The White Stripes To Reissue ‘White Blood Cells’ for 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com

The White Stripes ‘White Blood Cells’ will mark its 20th anniversary with an expanded edition.

‘White Blood Cells XX’ will be available from Third Man Records website but you can only order it up until April 30.

According to Third Man Records:

Disc one contains 13 tracks, all of which are previously unreleased. Building from the ground up, we hear embryonic demos of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “Offend In Every Way” coupled with songs never previously released in any form, from the full-band studio take on “That’s Where It’s At” (a tune that would later evolve into “I Think I Smell A Rat”) through skeletal sketches of “Oooh-Ahh” and “Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall” songs both of which would be abandoned entirely. Early Easley mixes of “The Union Forever” and “I Can’t Wait” sit alongside alternate takes of tasty gems like “Fell In Love With a Girl” and “This Protector.” The end result is an LP that provides the unheard work-in-progress nuggets that fans have come to cherish from Vault deep dives. Pressed on red vinyl because the kids love it. Disc two is a previously unreleased live recording from Headliner’s in Louisville, Kentucky. Recorded on September 6th, 2001 the band is captured mid-stride, having already played approximately 75 shows that year. Killer romps on “Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise” and “Expecting” pair beautifully with refreshing takes on “Boll Weevil” and “The Same Boy You’ve Always Known.” Utilizing audio straight from the soundboard and pressed on pristine white vinyl at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, this disc is yet another shining example as to how spectacular the Stripes were on stage.

Side A:

1. ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ (previously unreleased boombox demo take 1)

2. ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ (previously unreleased boombox demo take 2)

3. ‘Hotel Yorba’ (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

4. ‘Fell In Love With a Girl’ (previously unreleased alternate take)

5. ‘The Union Forever’ (previously unreleased working mix without interlude)

6. ‘Offend In Every Way’ (previously unreleased acoustic boombox demo)

7. ‘That’s Where It’s At’ (previously unreleased outtake)

Side B:

8. ‘Ooh-Aah’ (previously unreleased demo)

9. ‘I Can’t Wait’ (previously unreleased alternate mix)

10. ‘Hey Mary’ (previously unreleased demo)

11. ‘Feel Like I’m Three Feet Tall’ (previously unreleased boombox demo)

12. ‘Rated X’ (previously unreleased alternate take live at the Hotel Yorba)

13. ‘This Protector’ (previously unreleased alternate take)

DISC TWO (LIVE AT HEADLINERS, LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 6th, 2001)

Side C:

1. ‘When I Hear My Name’

2. ‘Death Letter / Grinnin’ In Your Face’

3. ‘Lord, Send Me An Angel’

4. ‘You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)’

5. ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’

6. ‘Hotel Yorba’

7. ‘Truth Doesn’t Make A Noise’

8. ‘I Think I Smell A Rat’

Side D:

1. ‘Jolene’

2. ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’

3. ‘Expecting’

4. ‘The Union Forever’

5. ‘The Same Boy You’ve Always Known’

6. ‘Apple Blossom’

7. ‘Cannon / John The Revelator’

8. ‘Astro’

9. ‘Boll Weevil’

