The Who’s Tommy To Be Staged In Melbourne

Tommy will return to Melbourne in August with seven shows locked in for The Palais, St Kilda.

Here is the announcement:

Victorian Opera is excited to announce a star-studded cast for its Australian premiere production of five-time Tony Award musical, The Who’s Tommy. Based on The Who’s legendary 1969 concept album Tommy, which sold over 20 million copies, the rock musical is set to supercharge Melbourne’s Palais Theatre from 14 – 22 August.

In a role approved by The Who’s Pete Townshend himself, Victorian Opera welcomes back rising star Mat Verevis (A Little Night Music, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Nine Network’s The Voice) as Tommy / Narrator. He’s joined by stage stars Chris Ryan (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Captain Walker and Amy Lehpamer (School of Rock, The Sound of Music) as Mrs. Walker.

Legendary performer Paul Capsis takes on the iconic role of The Gypsy (Acid Queen), with Victorian Opera regular Kanen Breen (Black Rider, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Uncle Ernie and Vincent Hooper (The Rocky Horror Show) as Cousin Kevin.

The ensemble cast includes Sheridan Anderson, Jared Bryan, Monique Dawes, Mark Doggett, Darcey Eagle, Courtney Glass, Matt Hamilton, David Hammond, Savannah Lind, Louis Lucente, John O’Hara, Matthew Predny, Emma Russell, Dean Schulz, David Sirianni, Darren Tyler, Jessica Vellucci, and Stephanie Wall.

Acclaimed director Roger Hodgman (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) is at the helm alongside musical director Laura Tipoki (School of Rock), choreographer Dana Jolly (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), set designer Christina Smith (The Boy from Oz), costume designer Isaac Lummis (Ragtime), lighting designer Matt Scott (Anything Goes), and sound designer Peter Grubb (Matilda the Musical).

With music and lyrics by The Who’s guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend, the electrifying and timeless score features smash hits such as ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘I’m Free’ and ‘Acid Queen’.

Tommy’s traumatic childhood leaves his senses paralysed, but despite being deaf, dumb and blind, the teenager plays a mean pinball game. His extraordinary talent catapults him to international superstardom in this inspiring story of hope, healing, and triumph over adversity.

The Who’s Tommy will return to Broadway in 2021 with a new production directed by Des McAnuff, co-writer of the musical’s book and director of the original five-time Tony Award winning production, which premiered on Broadway in 1993.

Victorian Opera will announce the cast members for Young Tommy at a later date.

Tickets are available via victorianopera.com.au or 136 100 with prices starting at $39.

THE WHO’S TOMMY

Palais Theatre, St Kilda

Friday 14 August, 7.30pm

Saturday 15 August, 7.30pm

Tuesday 18 August, 7.30pm

Wednesday 19 August, 7.30pm

Thursday 20 August, 7.30pm

Friday 21 August, 7.30pm

Saturday 22 August, 1:00pm

Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, plus one interval

Suitable for ages 15+

Tickets from $39 – $159

Bookings via www.victorianopera.com.au or 136 100

