The Wombats To Hit The Road In 2022 - Noise11.com

The Wombats have “pushed themselves further than ever musically” on their upcoming album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’.

Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy and cos follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’ is set for release on January 7, 2022, with a six-date headline UK arena tour in support of the LP set to follow in April 2022.

The Wombats have shared the lead single, ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’.

Frontman Murph said of the track: “I noticed that 2020 and 2021 put some serious strain on interpersonal relationships, it felt like people around me were really struggling. For me, ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’ taps into all of that and asks the question … is it the circumstances putting undue stress on people? Or have the circumstances shed light on people’s incompatibility with one another?”

The 12-track album was recorded remotely, with Murph based in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Overland Knudsen in Oslo and drummer Dan Haggis in London.

The band worked with top producers including Jacknife Lee (U2, The Killers), Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey), Paul Meaney (Twenty One Pilots, Nothing But Thieves), Mark Crew (Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man) and Mike Crossey (The 1975, The War on Drugs, Yungblud).

Murph admitted: “It was pure madness, to be honest.”

It’s the first time the trio have created an album without being in the same room, which resulted in them experimenting even more with their sound.

On what fans can expect, Dan added: “We’re so excited for people to hear this new album! We’ve explored new genres and pushed ourselves further than ever musically. It will always stand out for us in our memories from our other albums as we recorded it across three cities during lockdown, and we weren’t all in the same room at the same time!”

The Wombats upcoming tour will see them play their biggest headline show to date at London’s The O2 arena on April 15.

The ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ track-listing is:

1. ‘Flip Me Upside Down’

2. ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’

3. ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’

4. ‘Ready For The High’

5. ‘Method To The Madness’

6. ‘People Don’t Change People, Time Does’

7. ‘Everything I Love Is Going To Die’

8. ‘Work Is Easy, Life Is Hard’

9. ‘Wildfire’

10. ‘Don’t Poke The Bear’

11. ‘Worry’

12. ‘Fix Yourself, Then The World (Reach Beyond Your Fingers)’

UK Arena Tour Dates:

14 April 2022 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 April 2022 – The O2, London

16 April 2022 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 April 2022 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

22 April 2022 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

