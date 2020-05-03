Joseph Wooten, Victor Wooten, Regi Wooten with Nick Kontonicolas of The Noise Network
The Wooten Brothers Are About To Live Stream From Nashville
by Paul Cashmere on May 3, 2020
in News
The Wooten Brothers will live stream from Rudy’s Jazz Room in Nashville at 7:30pm CST (Nashville time). That is 10:30am TODAY, Sunday in Australia.
Watch the event here:
