Thelma Plum Confirms She Has Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Thelma Plum has confirmed that she has tested positive to Covid-19.

In an Instagram post she says, “I just wanna let everyone know that unfortunately yesterday morning I was informed my test for Covid-19 came back positive.

“I am currently being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit and they’re taking very good care of me. At this time the Dr wants to keep me here until at least Friday, but the rules around being released are constantly changing. Tbh I don’t even really know where to begin, what a wild ride this last month has been for the world. All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people. This means skip that party, bar, restaurant or show you really want to go to & practice social distancing. I cannot stress enough how much this virus has the potential to severely harm our communities (particularly our Indigenous communities). We need to know that the public health system is going to care for our communities.

“If you’re feeling anxious or concerned you could contact your local Aboriginal Medical Service for initial advice. Alternatively you could contact the Coronavirus Health Information Line which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week on PH: 1800 020 080.

Looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak is key so be sure to link up with places such as Beyond Blue by phone or webchat on 1300 22 4636.

“The lack of action taken by the government has left me feeling quite anxious and hopeless, as it has many other people. Schools need to be shut down but there needs to be structures in place that can ensure low income families and vulnerable people aren’t being left in the dark. People need to work from home and if they aren’t able to the government needs to step in & financially help. Putting a temporary moratorium on things like rent, bills & mortgages could be a great start.

“I also want to thank the incredible staff here, the nurses, doctors, the nice man Steve who comes in to change the bins. To say they’ve gone above and beyond is an understatement.

“Anyway, I am doing really good feeling good and being monitored by Brissi’s finest. Luv ya’s”

