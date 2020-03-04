Thelma Plum Wins Album Of The Year At Queensland Music Awards

Thelma Plum has won the Album of the Year at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.

Here is the complete winners list:

Album Of The Year

THELMA PLUM ‘Better In Blak’

Billy Thorpe Scholarship – Presented by Queensland Government through Arts Queensland

HARRY PHILLIPS

QMusic Honorary Award

DENIS HANDLIN

Blues / Roots – Presented by Byron Bay Bluesfest

BUSBY MAROU ‘Naba Norem’ Thomas Marou, Jeremy Busby

Country

OH HARLOW ‘Give It A Miss’ Tiana Dennis, Briannah Dennis, Nolan Wynne

Electronic / Dance

THE KITE STRING TANGLE

‘P()L4R’

Daniel Harley, Bridgette Amofah

QMusic Emerging Artist Of The Year

HOPE D

Export Achievement Award

NAT DUNN

Grant McLennan Life Achievement Award – Presented by QMusic

BRENTYN ‘ROLLO’ ROLLASON

Heavy

DZ DEATHRAYS ’Still No Change’ Shane Parsons, Simon Ridley, Lachlan Ewbank

Hip-Hop / Rap

CARMOUFLAGE ROSE ‘Sele’ Graham Herrington, James Angus, Matthew Khabbaz

Highest Selling Single

AMY SHARK ‘Mess Her Up’ Amy Shark

Highest Selling Album

CONRAD SEWELL ‘Life’

Indigenous

MAU POWER ‘Arrived ft. Marcus Corowa’ Patrick Mau

Jazz

SEAN FORAN ‘Monkey’ Sean Foran

Pop THE JUNGLE GIANTS ‘Heavy Hearted’ Sam Hales

Rock – Presented by The Triffid

ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS ‘Just Exist’ Eliza Klatt, Kurt Skuse, Ashley Martin

Schools (Grade 6 – 12) – Presented by JMC Academy

HANNI ‘Wired’ Hannah Schloman, Marco Ghikas

Singer Songwriter / Folk

JAGUAR JONZE ‘Beijing Baby’ Deena Lynch, Tim Tan

Song Of The Year

THE JUNGLE GIANTS ‘Heavy Hearted’ Sam Hales

Soul / Funk / RNB

PINK MATTER ‘Soul Fruit’ Kerry Raywood, Isobel De Leon, Megan Christensen, Elizabeth Scott

World

MATT HSU’S ORCHESTRA ‘Make Everything’ Matthew Hsu, Ashleigh Finlay

Regional

LEANNE TENNANT ‘Bring It All Back’ Leanne Tennant

Remote

MIIESHA ‘Drowning’ Miiesha Young, Stephen Collins, Mohamad Komba

Video

THE KITE STRING TANGLE ‘P()L4R’ Caitlin Johnson, Lucs Thyer, Liam Connor & Brian Lowe

People’s Choice Awards

Metro Venue Of The Year

THE TRIFFID

Regional Venue Of The Year

SOLBAR

Festival Of The Year

BIG PINEAPPLE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Noise11.com

