Thelma Plum Wins Album Of The Year At Queensland Music Awards

Thelma Plum has won the Album of the Year at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards.
Here is the complete winners list:
Album Of The Year
THELMA PLUM ‘Better In Blak’
Billy Thorpe Scholarship – Presented by Queensland Government through Arts Queensland
HARRY PHILLIPS
QMusic Honorary Award
DENIS HANDLIN
Blues / Roots – Presented by Byron Bay Bluesfest
BUSBY MAROU ‘Naba Norem’ Thomas Marou, Jeremy Busby
Country
OH HARLOW ‘Give It A Miss’ Tiana Dennis, Briannah Dennis, Nolan Wynne
Electronic / Dance
THE KITE STRING TANGLE
‘P()L4R’
Daniel Harley, Bridgette Amofah
QMusic Emerging Artist Of The Year
HOPE D
Export Achievement Award
NAT DUNN
Grant McLennan Life Achievement Award – Presented by QMusic
BRENTYN ‘ROLLO’ ROLLASON
Heavy
DZ DEATHRAYS ’Still No Change’ Shane Parsons, Simon Ridley, Lachlan Ewbank
Hip-Hop / Rap
CARMOUFLAGE ROSE ‘Sele’ Graham Herrington, James Angus, Matthew Khabbaz
Highest Selling Single
AMY SHARK ‘Mess Her Up’ Amy Shark
Highest Selling Album
CONRAD SEWELL ‘Life’
Indigenous
MAU POWER ‘Arrived ft. Marcus Corowa’ Patrick Mau
Jazz
SEAN FORAN ‘Monkey’ Sean Foran
Pop THE JUNGLE GIANTS ‘Heavy Hearted’ Sam Hales
Rock – Presented by The Triffid
ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS ‘Just Exist’ Eliza Klatt, Kurt Skuse, Ashley Martin
Schools (Grade 6 – 12) – Presented by JMC Academy
HANNI ‘Wired’ Hannah Schloman, Marco Ghikas
Singer Songwriter / Folk
JAGUAR JONZE ‘Beijing Baby’ Deena Lynch, Tim Tan
Song Of The Year
THE JUNGLE GIANTS ‘Heavy Hearted’ Sam Hales
Soul / Funk / RNB
PINK MATTER ‘Soul Fruit’ Kerry Raywood, Isobel De Leon, Megan Christensen, Elizabeth Scott
World
MATT HSU’S ORCHESTRA ‘Make Everything’ Matthew Hsu, Ashleigh Finlay
Regional
LEANNE TENNANT ‘Bring It All Back’ Leanne Tennant
Remote
MIIESHA ‘Drowning’ Miiesha Young, Stephen Collins, Mohamad Komba
Video
THE KITE STRING TANGLE ‘P()L4R’ Caitlin Johnson, Lucs Thyer, Liam Connor & Brian Lowe
People’s Choice Awards
Metro Venue Of The Year
THE TRIFFID
Regional Venue Of The Year
SOLBAR
Festival Of The Year
BIG PINEAPPLE MUSIC FESTIVAL
