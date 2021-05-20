 There's a Cher Biopic Coming From The Mamma Mia Peeps - Noise11.com
There’s a Cher Biopic Coming From The Mamma Mia Peeps

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, the producers of ‘Mamma Mia’ and the sequel ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’ are making a movie about Cher.

Cher worked with Craymer and Goetzman in ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’. Eric Roth, who also worked with Cher in 1987 on ‘Silkwood’ has signed on as screen writer.

Cher announced the movie was given the go ahead tweeting:

Cher’s most recent movie appearance was in 2020’s Bobbleheads’, an animated movie in which she voiced herself. She has hit the big screen for ‘Mask’ (1985), ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987), ‘Moonstruck’ (1987), ‘Mermaids’ (1990) and ‘Pret-a-Porter’ (1994).

