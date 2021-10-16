 Third Korn Member Contracts Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Korn

Korn

Third Korn Member Contracts Covid-19

by Music-News.com on October 17, 2021

in News

Korn drummer Ray Luzier has tested positive for COVID-19.

The band – who have now had three separate members contract the coronavirus – have confirmed they won’t miss any tour dates despite Ray’s absence, and they will have a replacement on drums for their upcoming shows.

The group wrote on social media: “Unfortunately, Ray has tested positive for COVID, and he will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno, and Oakland. Korn will be continuing on as scheduled despite these circumstances.

“We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us.”

Over summer, the band’s singer Jonathan Davis tested positive for the virus, which resulted in the group postponing several shows.

Following the news in August, they said: “As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows.

“As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.

“Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now.”

Then, guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer also contracted the illness, and he was temporarily replaced by J.R. Bareis who plays with Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s Love and Death side project.

Meanwhile, Welch had previously revealed Davis was “struggling with COVID after-effects” for some time after his positive test.

He explained: “He’s physically weak and having a mental battle. And any type of love, light and energy you can throw at him – prayers, all of it.

“We have shows coming up, so all of you guys, check the dates. Whatever show you’re going to, throw him some love and energy, man – he needs you more than ever.”

music-news.com

