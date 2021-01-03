Thom Yorke Hailed MF Doom A Hero - Noise11.com

Thom Yorke of Radiohead has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late rap star, whose death was recently announced by his wife.

Thom wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing. He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way i’d never heard before … (sic)”

DOOM – whose real name was Daniel Dumile – actually passed away on October 31 and his cause of death has still not been confirmed.

In 2011, meanwhile, DOOM suggested he was working on a joint album with Thom.

However, the project never came to fruition, even though the rapper expressed his admiration for the Radiohead frontman.

He said at the time: “We’re working on some duets, some duet songs and s***. Just like preliminary s*** but we’ll probably end up doing a whole record together.”

DOOM’s wife Jasmine announced his death via an Instagram post.

She wrote: “To Dumile

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

“All my Love

“Jasmine

