 Thom Yorke Hailed MF Doom A Hero - Noise11.com
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke Hailed MF Doom A Hero

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2021

in News

Thom Yorke of Radiohead has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the late rap star, whose death was recently announced by his wife.

Thom wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing. He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things.. for me the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way i’d never heard before … (sic)”

DOOM – whose real name was Daniel Dumile – actually passed away on October 31 and his cause of death has still not been confirmed.

In 2011, meanwhile, DOOM suggested he was working on a joint album with Thom.

However, the project never came to fruition, even though the rapper expressed his admiration for the Radiohead frontman.

He said at the time: “We’re working on some duets, some duet songs and s***. Just like preliminary s*** but we’ll probably end up doing a whole record together.”

DOOM’s wife Jasmine announced his death via an Instagram post.

She wrote: “To Dumile

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

“All my Love
“Jasmine

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

MF Doom
British Rapper MF Doom Dies

British-born rap pioneer MF DOOM has died, aged just 49.

13 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift Hold At No 1

Taylor Swift's ninth album "evermore" retains it's No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third consecutive week.

20 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Earns A Second Week at No 1

Taylor Swift holds for a second week at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with her ninth album "evermore", with the set debuting at the top in both America and Canada this past week.

December 27, 2020
Will Young
UK Pop Star Will Young Is Battling Covid-19

Will Young is the latest star to reveal he's battling Covid-19.

December 27, 2020
US Charts: Taylor Swift Debuts At No 1 in America With ‘evermore’

Taylor Swift has secured a trans-Atlantic double after taking Evermore to number one in the U.S. and U.K. charts.

December 22, 2020
Kesha
Kesha Thanks Fans For Support After Years Of Dr Luke Legal Battle

Kesha has shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to those "supporting survivors and telling their stories".

December 22, 2020
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Apologises To Rihanna On New Album

Eminem has used his reissued album Music to Be Murdered By to publicly apologise to Rihanna following the leak of an old rap in which he appeared to side with her abuser Chris Brown.

December 21, 2020