 Tiffany Haddish Joins Jason Mraz For ‘You Do You’ Video - Noise11.com
Tiffany Haddish Joins Jason Mraz For ‘You Do You’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2020

in News

Tiffany Haddish, star of The Carmichael Show, appears in Jason Mraz’s new ‘You Do You’ video.

“‘You Do You’ is the epitome of what I believe—that everyone should be themselves and do the things you love to do, as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody else,” said Haddish. “Life would be so much easier if we all portrayed ourselves as who we really are. I feel like there would be less violence, less confusion, and less depression from suppressing who you really are. I know that played a role when I was depressed. And as I talk to my friends through this horrible pandemic, I see a lot of people are learning to love themselves and to be closer to themselves, which will allow them to BE themselves. I think that will make for a much better society when we’re all out and about.”

Haddish has popped up in many other music videos including Maroon 5’s ‘Girl Like You’, Jay-Z’s ‘Moonlight’ and Drake’s ‘Nice for What’.

“The original video shoot for ‘You Do You’ was canceled due to quarantine,” said Mraz. “But we enlisted our band and crew to capture their own dance moves. And with help from an amazing video production team, we took the music to the streets virtually, drawing inspiration from classics like ‘Reading Rainbow’ and ‘Electric Company.’ It’s the perfect visual for an upbeat tune about individuality.”

‘You Do You’ is from Jazon Mraz’s upcoming album ‘Look For The Good’, due June 19.

Official album “Look For The Good” Tracklisting:

1. Look For The Good
2. Make Love
3. My Kind
4. Good Old Daze
5. You Do You (feat. Tiffany Haddish)
6. Wise Woman
7. Take The Music
8. Time Out (feat. Sister Carol)
9. DJ FM AM JJASON
10. Hearing Double

Noise11.com

