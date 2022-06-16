Tim Freedman Is Taking Out The Whitlams For An Eternal Nightcap Tour - Noise11.com

Tim Freedman is putting The Whitlams back on the road to mark the 25th anniversary of the classic ‘Eternal Nightcap’.

‘Eternal Nightcap’ was released on 18 March 1997. While it peaked at no 14 in Australia it sold for a very, very long time, eventually selling double platinum (over 140,000 copies).

‘Eternal Nightcap’ featured ‘No Aphrodisiac’ and ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’, two setlist essentials for Tim in the last quarter century.

THE WHITLAMS ETERNAL NIGHTCAP 25 YEARS 2022 TOUR DATES:

7th September – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre – Goulburn, NSW (w/Riley Catherall)

8th September – Civic Centre – Newcastle, NSW (w/Custard)

9th September – The Gov – Adelaide, SA

11th September – Carnival of Flowers – Toowoomba, QLD (w/ Ash Grunwald & Emily Wurramara)

16th September – Brisbane Festival – South Brisbane, QLD

17th September – The Forum – Melbourne, VIC (w/ Icecream Hands)

21st September – Canberra Theatre Centre – Canberra, ACT (w/ Custard)

22nd September – Anita’s Theatre – Thirroul, NSW (w/ Custard)

23rd September – Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre – Nowra, NSW (w/ Cass Hopetoun)

24th September – Enmore Theatre – Newtown, NSW (w/ Custard + Perry Keyes & Band)

29th September – Astor Theatre – Perth, WA (w/ Siobhan Cotchin)

Tickets are on sale now and available via https://thewhitlams.com/tour/

