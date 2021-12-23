 Toby Rand Replaces Dale Ryder For Bowie Golden Years Show - Noise11.com
Toby Rand

Toby Rand

Toby Rand Replaces Dale Ryder For Bowie Golden Years Show

by Paul Cashmere on December 24, 2021

in News

Former Juke Kartel singer and one time ‘Rock Star: Supernova’ entrant Toby Rand will replace Dale Ryder for the upcoming ‘Bowie: Golden Years’ shows while Dale attends to Boom Crash Opera commitments.

Taxiride’s Jason Singh has been performing the Bowie tribute show around Bowie’s birthday. Bowie would be 75 on January 8, 2022. He died January 10, 2016 at age 69.

In a Facebook post Jason Singh announced,

Update regarding the Bowie Golden Years shows.
5th and 7th January 2022
Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Dale Ryder is going to have to miss the first two Bowie shows.
In his absence we have enlisted the talents of an international superstar!
Toby Rand has flown in from LA to save the day.
The rockstar supernova legend has played with the biggest acts on the biggest stages on the planet and is pumped to now be a part of this incredible show.
He will lift the roof and blow your minds.
I’ve known Toby for 20+ years, have written many songs together and helped each other through our entire careers, but this is the very first time we will take the stage together. Will be spesh.
These shows will sell out.

Tickets:

Geelong 5 January 2022

Melbourne 7 January 2022

