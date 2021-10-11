Today's Christmas Album News Goes To ... (drum-roll please)... GARY BARLOW - Noise11.com

Gary Barlow is to follow in the footsteps of his Take That bandmate Robbie Williams by releasing a Christmas album.

Barlow is said to be gearing up to drop a yuletide record in a bid to claim the festive number one this year, two years after Robbie, 47, topped the Official UK Chart with ‘The Christmas Present’.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Gary has seen the likes of Michael Buble and Robbie Williams enjoy success at Christmas and wants a piece of the action.

“After such a rough couple of years for us all, he’s keen to pull it out the bag for his fans and end 2021 on a high. As well as his tour with Leona, Gary is releasing his own wine range and this album — it really will be like Christmas has come early.”

Gary, who released the standalone single, ‘Incredible Christmas’, last year, faces tough competition, as Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran are also set to unleash their festive duet.

Meanwhile, Barlow has just launched his own range of wine with Benchmark Drinks.

Gary Barlow Organic was crafted and developed by Barlow over the last two years featuring blends originated from Spain.

Both the medium-bodied red and the zesty white feature distinctive packaging featuring a piano key design in a nod to Gary’s musical accomplishments.

And the music star couldn’t be more “proud” of his new venture.

He said: “The definition of a great evening for me is friends, laughter and good wine. I’ve been fortunate enough to have travelled and experienced different cultures over the years and wines from across the world. After months of learning about the process and tasting different blends, I’m very proud to now launch my own range of organic wines from Spain.”

Gary is also set to embark on the ‘Music Played By Humans’ tour this November, which will see him joined by special guest Leona Lewis.

The orchestral shows were delayed from last year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now kick off on November 27 in Belfast.

