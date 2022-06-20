Tom Bailey To Perform Thompson Twins ‘Into The Gap’ Live and In Full Across Australia - Noise11.com

Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins will perform the entire 1984 ‘Into The Gap’ album on his upcoming Australian tour.
‘Into The Gap’ featured the hits ‘Hold Me Now’ and ‘Doctor Doctor’. The album reached no 4 in Australia, no 1 in the UK and no 10 in the USA.
Tom Bailey last toured Australia in 2017.
Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
Into The Gap 2022 Tour
Presented by Destroy All Lines
Performing the classic album INTO THE GAP in full + classic hits
Pre sale from Tuesday 21 June and general on sale from Friday 24 June via www.destroyallllines.com
Sign up for early bird pre sale – https://bit.ly/TT-TB-AU22
Thursday 20 October Brisbane The Tivoli
Friday 21 October Tweed Heads Twin Towns
Saturday 22 October Sydney Enmore Theatre
Sunday 23 October Wollongong Anita’s Theatre
Wednesday 26 October Canberra Canberra Theatre
Thursday 27 October Melbourne Palais Theatre
Friday 28th October Adelaide The Gov
Sunday 30th October Perth Astor Theatre
