Tom Jones Tells Fans To Abide By Self Distancing Laws

Tom Jones has issued a rallying plea to his fans, calling on them to heed government advice and he’s also thanked Britain’s National Health Service for their efforts during the current crisis.

Recalling the experience of being isolated when he had tuberculosis as a child, Tom told ‘One World: Together At Home’: “I thought that was bad then. But the National Health Service helped me then like they’re helping all of us right now.

“So I would like to say thank you so much to the National Health for doing what they did for me then and what they’re doing right now for everybody else and we have to do our best to stay home to help the National Health.

“We should stay home and follow orders and go along with what we’re being told to do. Stick with it, be together and we’ll survive.”

Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to his mother during ‘One World: Together At Home’.

The music icon – whose mother Mary was a a nurse and midwife – took the opportunity during the online concert to hail the efforts of healthcare workers around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I’m very honoured to be part of this programme that celebrates healthcare workers.

“As this COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis, let’s tell our leaders we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all around the world.

“My mother, Mary, was a nurse and midwife before and during World War II. I have a lot of time for healthcare workers. We love you, thank you.”

