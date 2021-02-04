Tom Jones To Release 42nd Album ‘Surrounded By Time’ - Noise11.com

Tom Jones will release his 42nd album ‘Surrounded By Time’ album in April.

‘Surrounded By Time’ is Tom’s first studio album since ‘Long Lost Suitcase’ in 2015.

The new album was produced by Ethan Johns and Tom’s son Mark Woodward. The first single Todd Snider’s ‘Talking Reality Television Blues’ will give you an indication of where this record is heading.

“I was there when TV started – didn’t know I’d become a part of it – but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be,” explains Tom Jones about the song.

The album also features songs by Bob Dylan (One More Cup of Coffee For The Road’, Cat Stevens (Popstar) and Tommy Joe White (Old Mother Earth).

Surrounded By Time tracklist:

1) I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)

2) The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)

3) Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)

4) No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)

5) Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)

6) I Won’t Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)

7) This is the Sea (Michael Scott)

8) One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)

9) Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)

10) Old Mother Earth (Tony Joe White)

11) I’m Growing Old (Bobby Cole)

12) Lazurus Man (Terry Callier)

‘Surrounded By Time’ will be released on 23 April 2021.

