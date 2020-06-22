Tom Petty Estate Issues Cease and Desist To Trump Campaign

The Estate of Tom Petty has issued a Cease and Desist order against the Trump campaign after Petty’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was used without authorization at Trump’s Tulsa rally.

In a statement the Petty family said, “Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense left behind.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would not want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.

“Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign”.

The statement was signed Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty.

